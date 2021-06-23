Apple will produce an animated series based on Nathan Pyle's 'Strange Planet' webcomic
Apple is adapting Nathan Pyle’s webcomic and series of best-selling graphic novels into an animated TV+ series, according to . Started in 2019, Strange Planet follows a group of blue aliens who describe the activities they’re doing in unusual ways. For example, in one strip they say of a cat, “If we gently admire the softness, we don’t experience the sharpness.” The webcomic is immensely popular on Instagram, where more than 6.1 million accounts follow it.www.engadget.com