Apple will produce an animated series based on Nathan Pyle's 'Strange Planet' webcomic

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 6 days ago

Apple is adapting Nathan Pyle’s webcomic and series of best-selling graphic novels into an animated TV+ series, according to . Started in 2019, Strange Planet follows a group of blue aliens who describe the activities they’re doing in unusual ways. For example, in one strip they say of a cat, “If we gently admire the softness, we don’t experience the sharpness.” The webcomic is immensely popular on Instagram, where more than 6.1 million accounts follow it.

