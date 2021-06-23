Apple will produce an animated series based on Nathan Pyle's 'Strange Planet' webcomic

While there were a number of ways to interpret Sunday night's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (you can check out what we got out of the family's adventure here), one thing is clear. Collectively, Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, and Summer are starting to become the suburban, interdimensional equivalent to The Manson Family when it comes to the rampage they can inflict- especially together. If anything, "Mortyplicity" showed just how cutthroat even decoys of them can be in an episode that we will definitely need to rewatch a few dozen times to make sure we got how it all went (and points for the "Beth's mom" tease). Now, Adult Swim is offering viewers a look behind the scenes at how it all came about.