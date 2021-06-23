California eviction moratorium still in limbo ahead of June 30 expiration
A push to extend California’s eviction freeze for struggling tenants is down to the wire, with just days to go before the current moratorium is set to expire on June 30. Even with the impending deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have struggled to come up with a plan that can satisfy both tenant advocates warning of a looming eviction wave and property owners who want to tighten eligibility requirements.www.sfchronicle.com