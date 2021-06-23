Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California eviction moratorium still in limbo ahead of June 30 expiration

By Lauren Hepler
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA push to extend California’s eviction freeze for struggling tenants is down to the wire, with just days to go before the current moratorium is set to expire on June 30. Even with the impending deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have struggled to come up with a plan that can satisfy both tenant advocates warning of a looming eviction wave and property owners who want to tighten eligibility requirements.

www.sfchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Legislature#Democrat#U S Census#Beacon Economics#Uc Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is overturned

June 30 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and ordered that he be released from prison. The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes by Manhattan's district attorney, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Charges by District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been expected to focus...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.