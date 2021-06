A road project in Montgomery County Precinct 2 aims to add an east-west thoroughfare to alleviate congestion on FM 1488 and Hardin Store Road, Commissioner Charlie Riley said. Previously pitched as Mansions Way, the new Woodtrace Boulevard extension would extend Woodtrace Boulevard from Hwy. 249 to FM 2978. Traffic volume on FM 1488 is expected to increase with more than 5,000 new homes planned or under construction for the area, according to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District, which will fund the first portion of the road from FM 2978 to Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, according to an April release from the WMPID.