Tim Seelig is retiring next year after a decade as Artistic Director and Conductor of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. ‘The milestones are humbling,’ said Seelig. ‘The chorus has been able to honor its commitment to music and mission. The music, new and old, has been glorious. The mission continues to stand as a beacon guiding this chorus through what is now 43 years. For me, the successes of these 10 seasons with SFGMC are not counted in numbers of singers or dollars, but in the lives and hearts moved by the music we have made together.’