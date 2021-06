No matter whether you’re in the mood for fine dining and white tablecloths or classic diner fare, Westchester County restaurants have it all. Aureole, Felidia, Delmonico’s, and David Burke Townhouse are among the prominent work experiences on the combined résumés of co-owners Rich Perez and Alissa Svorka. Thus, they know what goes into crafting a top-flight dish: top ingredients sourced from small-batch purveyors and an emphasis on different food cultures. Their Modern American menu is replete with thoughtful choices, such as local fluke crudo with aji amarillo and caviar and smoked suckling pig with heirloom beans and chicharrón.