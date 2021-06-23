Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Single dose of Pfizer or Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine offers substantial protection to

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. A new study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) (9-12 July) and published this week in The Lancet Infectious Diseases shows that, for residents of long-term care homes for adults aged 65 years and over, a single dose of either the Pfizer or Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine offers around 60% protection against infection from SARS-CoV-2. The study is by Dr Madhumita Shrotri and Dr Laura Shallcross, UCL Institute of Health Informatics, University College London, UK, and colleagues.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cohort Study#Eccmid#University College London#Vivaldi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthfoxla.com

Nasal spray could potentially treat COVID-19, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - The director for the National Institutes of Health announced this week the progress of a nasal spray being developed to treat COVID-19. "I’m pleased to share progress in the development of a specially engineered therapeutic antibody that could be delivered through a nasal spray. Preclinical studies also suggest it may work even better than existing antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, especially now that new SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" have become increasingly prevalent," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Public Healthatlantanews.net

Pfizer in final stages of approval for COVID-19 vaccine in

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday said it is in the "final stages" of getting approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. Speaking at a virtual event, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla said he hopes the company will finalize an agreement with the Indian government soon.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Attention anti-vaccinators: Skin reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no cause for alarm

Vivid photos of the red "COVID arm" rash and reports of facial swelling in patients who have received dermatological fillers after Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 may increase patients' concerns about mRNA vaccine side effects and contribute to vaccine hesitancy. A comprehensive review in Clinics in Dermatology, conducted by University of Connecticut School of Medicine researchers and published by Elsevier, confirms that almost all cutaneous reactions are largely self-limited and should not discourage getting the vaccine.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Why COVID's Delta variant could be the greatest threat to vaccinated people

Scientists have long worried that a variant of the coronavirus would be more dangerous than the original virus in three ways: it would be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, and evade the protection of existing vaccines. 'The nightmare is a variant that meets all three conditions,' said Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
Public HealthScienceBlog.com

People who have had COVID-19 may require only single dose of two-dose vaccines

People who have previously been infected with COVID-19 may need only one dose of the two-dose mRNA vaccines to achieve maximum protection against the virus, a new UCLA study suggests. But all vaccinated individuals, whether previously infected or not, will likely require booster shots moving forward because antibodies created through both vaccines and natural infection wane at the same relatively rapid rate, the authors say.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates ~90% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists have summarized the safety and efficacy profile of the full-length spike-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax). The findings reveal that the two-dose regimen of the vaccine is almost 90% effective against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Moreover, the vaccine shows high efficacy against the B.1.1.7 variant (Alpha) of SARS-CoV-2.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to donate 1 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Paraguay

ASUNCION (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it will donate one million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Paraguay, offering relief to the South American country whose immunization program is moving slowly amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases. State Department official Victoria Nuland announced during an...
Pharmaceuticalsgponline.com

Mixed Oxford/Pfizer vaccine schedule provides 'robust' COVID-19 protection

With doses administered four weeks apart, research led by the University of Oxford found that results of the mixed vaccination schedule varied depending on the order in which they were administered. An Oxford/AstraZeneca jab followed by a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine induced 'higher antibodies and T-cell responses' than doses...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Single-dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine reduces symptom duration

A study of healthcare workers administered the first dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine in Italy showed that they had reduced symptoms and faster viral clearance even within six days of vaccine administration. Several vaccines are now being used worldwide to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. One of these...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Single-dose Efficacy In Preclinical Studies, In Parallel With Achievement Of Phase 1 Clinical Milestone

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company pioneering a novel platform for vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, today announced preclinical data published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS) supporting the potential safety and efficacy of COVI-VAC, the company's intranasal live-attenuated COVID-19 vaccine. The publication coincides with the completion of dosing for the vaccine's Phase 1 clinical trial, where it was demonstrated to be safe and well-tolerated. The data underscore the promise of Codagenix' novel vaccine platform, which combines codon deoptimization technology with a proven live-attenuated vaccine approach, to build rational, safe, effective and readily deployable vaccines capable of addressing pressing global health needs.
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Slovakia offers 160,000 doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia plans to sell or donate 160,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, a government website showed on Wednesday, offering up much of the first batch it had available after months of wrangling and a political crisis. Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy