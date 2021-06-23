In A Narrow Ruling, Supreme Court Hands Farmworkers Union A Loss

At issue in the case was a California law that allows union organizers to enter farms to speak to workers during non-working hours for a set number of days each year. Plus, the Coronado Unified School Board voted unanimously to fire its head basketball coach just days after an incident where tortillas were thrown at players from a rival, predominantly Latino school. And AB-104, a bill that aims to address learning loss suffered by students during the pandemic, is now awaiting Governor Newsom’s signature. Then, a case against one of California’s gun reform laws - which could be a bellwether for the fate of many such laws - was heard by the full panel of judges of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday. Also, Newsom signed a sweeping executive order that he said would overhaul the state's approach to wildfire prevention in 2019. But, did it? Plus, a little slice of classic Southern California habitat is getting long-term protection in San Diego’s North County. Finally, Phil Beaumont, the director of the Museum school in San Diego, is stepping down to focus on music full time. On KPBS' border podcast, Port of Entry, host Alan Lilienthal taps into border region music that’s inspiring Beaumont’s new cross border projects.