The trauma of pregnancy and childbirth is fertile ground for horror cinema, which makes it surprising that there aren’t more films centered on this topic. We can make a few guesses as to why this is the case, though chief among them is the shadow of Rosemary’s Baby, an undateable classic that feels as eerie and unsettling in 2021 as it did in 1968. There also seems a general assumption of audience squeamishness when it comes to such stories, but whether that’s true or not is debatable. Either way, the makers of False Positive seem to have a great deal of fun playing with both preconceptions. And while the film itself qualifies as a fitfully entertaining eye-roller, all involved deserve credit for the attempt.