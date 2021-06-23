Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Opinion: To Protect NY’s Immigrants, End Law Enforcement Cooperation with ICE

By Dan Curbelo Zeidman, Rosa Cohen-Cruz
Posted by 
City Limits
City Limits
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘The New York for All Act would have prohibited state and local agencies, including peace officers and law enforcement, from sharing information with ICE to funnel immigrants into the detention and deportation system.‘. New York is sometimes called a “sanctuary state,” a place where immigrants can live with the same...

citylimits.org
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Enforcement#Deportation#Legislature#Ice#New Yorkers#Mh#The Bronx Defenders#Bronx Defenders#Nyifup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
City Limits

Andrew Yang Concedes in NYC Mayor’s Race: ‘I’m a Numbers Guy’

Once a front runner in the race and known for his high-energy campaign, Yang’s position in opinion polls had slipped in recent weeks. Tech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor Tuesday night, telling supporters that his bid for City Hall had become too much of long-shot to continue his campaign.
New York City, NYPosted by
City Limits

Candidates with Varied Resumés Compete for Central Brooklyn City Council Seat

As City Council Member Mathieu Eugene faces term limits and is vacating his seat representing Brooklyn’s 40th District—comprising parts of Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Prospect Park, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens—some 11 candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in this month’s primary, with voting culminating on Tuesday, June 22.
Queens, NYPosted by
City Limits

Free-for-All in Flushing as Voters Choose Next City Council Member

In central Queens’ City Council District 20, which spans Flushing, Murray Hill, and Queensboro Hill there is a crowded and competitive Democratic primary race coming to a head this month, with early voting ongoing and primary day on June 22. The candidates face an onslaught of contentious issues such as anti-Asian hate crime, rezoning of the Flushing waterfront, a busway in downtown Flushing’s Main Street, and small business struggles.
Bronx, NYPosted by
City Limits

Bronx Voters, Meet Your Primary Election Candidates

Hear directly from the hopefuls running for eight Bronx-only City Council districts, and for borough president, in this series of debates hosted by BronxNet and City Limits. Early voting is well underway in New York City, and residents will have their last chance to cast their ballots in this year’s primary election on Tuesday.
New York City, NYPosted by
City Limits

Despite Delayed Start, Efforts to Vaccinate New York Farmworkers Bearing Fruit

Sources—including farmworkers, leaders of farmworker organizations, advocates and community centers that target this group—report that vaccination is going well, with thousands of farmworkers estimated to have received the shots. This article originally appeared in Spanish. Lea la versión en español aquí. After farmworkers were dropped from New York State’s earlier...
New York City, NYPosted by
City Limits

Bill Perkins, despite barely running, may win again

New York City Council Member Bill Perkins filed petitions and will appear on the June 22 Democratic primary ballot, but that’s just about the only sign of life from the 72-year-old’s reelection campaign. He has no campaign website, he has no social media accounts, he has not appeared at any candidate forums, and he hasn’t responded to inquiries from City & State or, apparently, other outlets. Perkins has reported spending a measly $4,180 – less than all but one of his 12 competitors in the June 22 Democratic primary for City Council District 9 in Harlem.
Queens, NYPosted by
City Limits

Central Queens City Council candidates make quality of life top priority

First elected in 1991 and then again in 2009, City Council Member Karen Koslowitz has had quite the career representing District 29 in Central Queens. Even her years off were spent as the appointed deputy borough president. For twelve years in office, the incumbent had a mostly inoffensive record, but her constituents won’t forget one vote: when she supported a plan to build a new Kew Gardens jail in District 29. The area is home to many active civic associations, with concerns centered around quality of life, who widely protested the council member’s vote. In response, Koslowitz called the vote the hardest of her career, but defended herself. In a press conference she said, “I go to sleep at night and I sleep very well. The people who say ‘no’ have no solutions. They just say ‘no.’” As is the case with most City Council seats, District 29 will soon be represented by someone new, and that person will need to contend with the “no’s” and with the solutions.