Opinion: To Protect NY’s Immigrants, End Law Enforcement Cooperation with ICE

First elected in 1991 and then again in 2009, City Council Member Karen Koslowitz has had quite the career representing District 29 in Central Queens. Even her years off were spent as the appointed deputy borough president. For twelve years in office, the incumbent had a mostly inoffensive record, but her constituents won’t forget one vote: when she supported a plan to build a new Kew Gardens jail in District 29. The area is home to many active civic associations, with concerns centered around quality of life, who widely protested the council member’s vote. In response, Koslowitz called the vote the hardest of her career, but defended herself. In a press conference she said, “I go to sleep at night and I sleep very well. The people who say ‘no’ have no solutions. They just say ‘no.’” As is the case with most City Council seats, District 29 will soon be represented by someone new, and that person will need to contend with the “no’s” and with the solutions.