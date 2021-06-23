Ronaldo scores 2 to take a step closer to scoring history

Not many footballers have played at two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the quadrennial tournaments. We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats, discovering the only man to have successfully converted free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French); the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German); and the forward who has hit the net at a record five tournaments (Portuguese, of course!).