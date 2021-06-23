Cancel
Soccer

Ronaldo scores 2 to take a step closer to scoring history

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals are adding up fast, and they are taking Portugal deeper into yet another tournament. Ronaldo scored two penalties Wednesday to help the defending champions secure a 2-2 draw with France and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at the European Championship. They also increased his total with the national team to 109 goals, tied for the all-time men’s record with former Iran striker Ali Daei.

Cristiano Ronaldo
#Iran #Budapest
Europe
Hungary
Portugal
Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

We all know Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the most famous footballers in the world, but what you might not know is that he is also a huge family man. The Portugal Euro 2020 star has four beautiful children, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Euro’s all-time scoring record

To nobody’s surprise, Cristiano Ronaldo finds little difficulty finding the back of the net. Arguably the greatest player on the planet along with Lionel Messi, Ronaldo thrived in his Euro 2020 debut with Portugal on Tuesday. Ronaldo scored twice late in the second half for Portugal in their first game...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes Euro scoring leading in win against Hungary

It’s not how you start but how you finish, and Cristiano Ronaldo punctuated an important win for Portugal with two late goals against Hungary at Euro 2020. The Portugal star scored twice in a five-minute span towards the end of the game to seal a 3-0 victory against Hungary in front of 55,662 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday.
Record-setting Ronaldo scores 2, Portugal beats Hungary 3-0

BUDAPEST, Hungary --  Cristiano Ronaldo set the record for most career goals at the European Championship on Tuesday. The Portugal great scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and then added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary. Ronaldos goals,...
Euro 2020 matchday five: France start in style as Ronaldo breaks scoring record

France underlined their Euro 2020 favourite tags with a 1-0 win over Germany in Munich, while holders Portugal opened their Group F campaign with a 3-0 win against Hungary in Budapest. The tournament’s so-called ‘group of death’ saw the two former world champions go head-to-head on Tuesday night. A first-half...
Scoring at multiple EUROS: Ronaldo leads way

Not many footballers have played at two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the quadrennial tournaments. We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats, discovering the only man to have successfully converted free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French); the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German); and the forward who has hit the net at a record five tournaments (Portuguese, of course!).
Ronaldo scores 2 to reach 109 goals, Portugal advances

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday. Ronaldo's tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former...
Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on equalling his scoring record

Ali Daei has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for equalling his long-standing all-time international goals record. Former Iran striker Daei, who scored 109 goals for his country in 149 appearances before retiring as a player in 2007, said on Instagram he was “honoured” Ronaldo had joined him at the top of the list.
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace as Portugal draw 2-2 with France

La Roja enjoyed their Wednesday evening; they beat Slovakia 5-0 at La Cartuja in Seville. Immediately afterwards, two of their major rivals for Euro 2020 duked it out at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, with Portugal drawing 2-2 with France. Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly of Real Madrid, opened the scoring in...
Ronaldo scores 109th international goal to equal record

Record breaking and making Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo continued to hit more records as he scored his 109th goal for Portugal in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 game against France to equal former Iran striker Ali Daei’s all-time international record. The 36-year-old Ronaldo, the leading scorer in European Championship history, converted his...
Ronaldo ties Ali Daei for most goals scored in men's international soccer

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tied former Iranian striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals in men's international soccer with a pair of penalties in Wednesday's Group F finale against France. Ronaldo also added to his own benchmark at the European Championships, bringing his tournament total to an unparalleled 14 tallies.
UEFA EURO 2020: Thorgan Hazard is enough for Belgium to oust Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo | Football news

A rocket from Thorgan Hazard knocked out reigning Euro 2020 champions Portugal on Sunday and earned Belgium a successful quarter-final with Italy. Hazard’s deflected shot before half-time sealed a 1-0 win for Belgium and settled a rambling contest in Sevilla that never quite lived up to its bill as a last 16 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo tested Thibaut Courtois with a free dive-kick in the first half, but the 36-year-old has neither broken the international scoring record nor added to his five for the tournament. Raphael Guerreiro came closest to a late equalizer when his shot came back from the post, but Belgium were the bravest and smoothest team and came out on top rightly.