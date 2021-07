OMAHA — If any fans came to the ballpark expecting offense, they left sorely disappointed. If they came to see strikeouts, it was a game they’ll never forget. Uncharacteristically for TD Ameritrade Park, baseballs have been flying out of the stadium with regularity in the opening weekend of the College World Series. With eight home runs hit in the tournament’s first three games and a steady 20 mph breeze blowing to straight center field, Mississippi State and Texas seemed poised to continue the trend Sunday night.