The finalists for starting positions in the All-Star Game were announced a few days ago. Of all the great teams in Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros have the most finalists, with seven. Being a finalist doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to be an All-Star. However, it generally means you are having at least a pretty good season. Houston may not have seven offensive All-Stars, but it is reflective of the depth of the Astros lineup. Here is a look at this season’s seven Astros 2021 All-Star finalists.