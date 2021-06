Teardown developer Tuxedo Labs has released a neat update for the game, introducing accessibility and difficulty options. The explosive heist game has added six new options which can make the game easier or more difficult. "We have done our best to balance the difficulty in Teardown to what we think is an appropriate level of challenge," the options page reads. "If you think the game is too hard, too easy, or just want a more relaxed experience, you can make adjustments here."