Wind turbine project rejected by Shasta Co. Planning Commissioners

REDDING, Calif. - A marathon meeting ended with a rejection of a proposed new wind project by the Shasta County Planning Commission. Tuesday's meeting started at 1 p.m. and the vote happened just before 11 p.m. The commissioners voted unanimously, 5-0 to deny the Fountain Wind Project. But it will likely be appealed to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors who have the final decision. The commissioners' vote went against the recommendation of county staff who had recommended approval of the permit.