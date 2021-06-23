Local schools offer free summer meals

Canby, Molalla River and Colton school districts provide grab-and-go meals for kids.

Summer break is here, but Canby, Molalla River and Colton school districts are continuing food service by offering free meals to kids this summer.

Canby

Canby School District will be serving free grab-and-go meals from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday for anyone age 18 and under at the following locations:

Baker Prairie Middle School: June 28 to Aug. 13

Lee Elementary School: June 28 to Aug. 13

Wait Park: Monday through Thursday, June 28 to Aug. 12

Canby High School: July 6-23

Ackerman School: July 6 to Aug. 13

There will be no meal service at any of the locations on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

For more information, call CSD Nutrition Services at 503-266-6742, 1-800-453-FOOD, text "FOOD" to 877-877, or visit fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Molalla

Molalla River School District is running four summer school programs in which participants will enjoy free meals this summer. But in addition to feeding attending students, the district will also offer free breakfast and lunch for all kids ages 1-18 in the district at a grab-and-go station at the front entrance to Molalla High School, according to Nutrition Services Director Antonia Etzel.

The meals will be available from 10 a.m. to noon July 6 through Aug. 12.

Colton

Colton School District is offering free meals to all children ages 1-18 (and 19-21 if disabled). Meals will be available beginning Monday, June 28.

The district will provide a week's worth of meals at a time so that families only need to attend pick-up once per week.

Pick-up will take place at Colton High School at the following times:

Mondays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The district will be following the rules of social distancing; therefore, people should remain in their vehicles as they pull up to the north side door near the gym entrance and park along the curb.

For those unable to attend the high school for pick-up, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange delivery. Those who have questions should call 503-824-3535.

Kristen Wohlers

Reporter

503-263-7512

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.