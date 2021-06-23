Suns vs. Clippers live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, Game 3 time, prediction, pick, odds, line

In perhaps the wildest finish in a playoff game in recent memory, the Phoenix Suns climbed out to a commanding 2-0 series lead after Jae Crowder executed a perfect out-of-bounds alley-oop pass to DeAndre Ayton for a game-winning dunk. The Clippers had the win in the palm of their hands, but two missed free throws from Paul George after a Suns turnover allowed Phoenix to get off the game-winning shot. It's the latest gut punch to the Clippers, who still are unsure if or when Kawhi Leonard will be able to return in this series. But with the next two games on their home floor, and their penchant for storming back after falling into a hole, this series isn't over just yet.