Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns vs. Clippers live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, Game 3 time, prediction, pick, odds, line

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn perhaps the wildest finish in a playoff game in recent memory, the Phoenix Suns climbed out to a commanding 2-0 series lead after Jae Crowder executed a perfect out-of-bounds alley-oop pass to DeAndre Ayton for a game-winning dunk. The Clippers had the win in the palm of their hands, but two missed free throws from Paul George after a Suns turnover allowed Phoenix to get off the game-winning shot. It's the latest gut punch to the Clippers, who still are unsure if or when Kawhi Leonard will be able to return in this series. But with the next two games on their home floor, and their penchant for storming back after falling into a hole, this series isn't over just yet.

www.cbssports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Phoenix Suns#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says He Never Wants To Talk With Michael Jordan About The 1993 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan completed his first three-peat with a win over the Phoenix Suns, beating the 1993 NBA MVP Charles Barkley after taking things personally (according to himself). That was the closest that Chuck was to win an NBA title during his career, and he still can't get over that series. Talking with SportsCenter, the former player-turned-analyst spoke about the 2021 Phoenix Suns and their chances to win the NBA championship.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Suns vs. Clippers 6/28/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (56-33) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-24) June 28, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series. Let’s take a look at the best player props for this game to make your Monday night a winning one.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on testing positive for COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19 and missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul returned to the court for Thursday's Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Following a tough 106-92 loss to the Clippers, Paul broke his silence about testing positive for...
NBAfanbuzz.com

Devin Booker’s Younger Sister Inspires His Greatness

Professional basketball star Devin Booker is a Phoenix rising. The favorite sun of Phoenix is bringing the franchise back from the dead. With the help of veteran Chris Paul, there’s nothing the young shooting guard can’t do. He puts up ridiculous numbers on a nightly basis. He’s led Phoenix out of their playoff drought. But perhaps his most inspired work is off the court with the Special Olympics.
NBAPosted by
PennLive.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1 free live stream (6/20/21): How to watch NBA Playoffs, time, channel

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling; AT&T TV Now. Paul, 36, joined the Suns this offseason via a trade and provided stability to a promising young roster. With Paul orchestrating the offense at point guard, Devin Booker continuing to shine as a scorer on the perimeter and center DeAndre Ayton improving as a post presence in his third year, Phoenix clinched the No. 2 seed in the West to end a decade-long playoff drought.
NBAclipsnation.com

Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 preview and game thread: Time to make history

Well, here’s a spot the Clippers haven’t found themselves in yet this postseason. After one of the worst shooting performances in recent memory, the Clippers lost Game 4 and now trail the series 3-1. With a loss, their season will come to an end. If the Clippers are going to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, they’ll have to win three games in a row.
NBAAS.com

Suns 84 vs 80 Clippers: scores, summary, stats, highlights | NBA Playoff

The Phoenix Suns are headed back to Arizona with a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a wire-to-wire win for the visitors who used ferocious defense to outlast the Suns in a slugfest in the Staples Center. Devin Booker led the charge before fouling out, as the Suns held on for an 84-80 win in LA.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Look: NBA Twitter is in love with the Kobe Bryant shoes Devin Booker is wearing in NBA Playoffs

Basketball fans watching Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers are in love with Devin Booker’s shoes. The Phoenix Suns are oh so close to clinching their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993, but only if they defeat the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. It is up to star Devin Booker to close out the Western Conference Finals and to send the Clippers packing.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Grab 100-1 Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook on Clippers-Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the brink of elimination against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away insane odds on Game 5. New players who sign up and make a deposit of at least $5 can grab 100-1 odds on the moneyline...
NBANBA

Booker Scores 31 Points in Game 5 Loss to Clippers

Devin Booker scored 31 points, but it was not enough as the Los Angeles Clippers survived elimination by topping the Phoenix Suns 116-102 Monday night to cut the Suns’ lead in the Western Conference Finals to 3-2. The Clippers, who have been resilient all playoffs even with star Kawhi Leonard...