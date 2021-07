Former NFL cornerback Antrel Rolle had to feel a little bit ambushed during his recent appearance on CBS Sports’ ‘All Things Covered’ podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson as he was asked to relive and recount two huge plays that took place in Super Bowl XLIII that he was on the wrong end of. Not only was Rolle asked to talk about the 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison against his Arizona Cardinals, but he was also asked to break down the failed coverage on the Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Santonio Holmes. To Rolle’s credit, he obliged and did so with a great attitude.