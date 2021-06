Guest written by Dana Friesen, Henderson Library District Digital Librarian. The best way for me to pass the time while riding transit is to read! I personally love audiobooks since I normally get carsick if I try to read a book. But if you can read while in motion, then your world opens up to eBooks and regular books! Did you know, you can even use your phone to read and listen to books? All formats of books are available for free with your library card! Whether you reside in Las Vegas, Henderson, or North Las Vegas, you can check out so many great titles! Here are my top five recommendations for books, audiobooks, and comics while riding transit: