Suspect in dog’s death not fit for trial

Buy Now Kobe, an eight-month-old Chihuahua/wirehaired terrier, went missing from the Beard home in July 2020. Stephanie Beard/Contributed Photo, 2020

A Baker City man accused of stealing a family’s dog and then leaving it to die outside town last summer is not mentally able to aid in his defense on criminal charges, a judge ruled on Monday, June 21.

Clayton Carver Hickman, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and two misdemeanors, animal abandonment and second-degree criminal trespassing.

After a hearing Monday, Judge Thomas B. Powers, presiding judge for the 10th Judicial District of Oregon, which includes Union and Wallowa counties, determined that Hickman lacks the fitness to proceed based on state law.

That law — ORS 161.360(2) states that “A defendant may be found incapacitated if, as a result of a qualifying mental disorder, the defendant is unable:

“(a) To understand the nature of the proceedings against the defendant; or

(b) To assist and cooperate with the counsel of the defendant; or

(c) To participate in the defense of the defendant.”

Due to a conflict of interest — the dog’s owner, Stephanie Beard of Baker City, is a Baker County employee — the case was assigned to Rebecca Frolander, Wallowa County district attorney.

Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff, formerly the Baker County district attorney, recused himself from the case, so it was assigned to Powers.

Beard said in a phone interview on Wednesday, June 23, that she hopes Hickman will eventually be found capable of standing trial.

“He should be held accountable in some way,” Beard said. “I’m very concerned about how this is being handled.”

Frolander, in a phone interview after press time for the Thursday, June 24 issue of the Baker City Herald, said the judge's decision about Hickman's mental fitness to assist in his defense was based on three evaluations of Hickman that have been done.

Hickman’s attorney, Bob Moon of Baker City, had not returned a phone message by press time.

The charges against Hickman are based on incidents in July 2020.

Beard said in an interview last year that although her family didn’t know Hickman well, they had let him stay in an outbuilding on their property as he was finishing high school during the spring of 2020.

She said she hadn’t seen Hickman recently before the family’s 8-month-old Chihuahua/wirehaired terrier, Kobe, went missing on July 19, 2020.

A neighbor who says he saw Hickman take the dog from the Beards’ yard helped police identify him as a suspect.

Hickman was indicted on the theft, animal abandonment and trespassing charges by a grand jury on Aug. 27, 2020.

Hickman first told police that he had picked Kobe up to take him for a ride. He said the dog jumped out of his vehicle near Quail Ridge Golf Course.

Later, Beard said she had learned that Hickman had changed his story to say that he took Kobe to the area of Ebell Creek, about six miles southeast of Baker City off Highway 30.

The Beards, with help from family and friends, searched for Kobe for more than a month.

Stephanie and her husband, Luke, found Kobe’s remains on an embankment off Old Highway 30 southeast of Baker City on Sept. 2, 2020, while they were driving home from a day-long search in the Ebell Creek area.

Hickman’s entry of a plea in court was postponed several times in the fall of 2020 and in the winter and spring of 2021.

In a Nov. 11 motion seeking a postponement, Moon, his attorney, wrote that “Mr. Hickman is still in the process of being evaluated by a forensic psychologist ...”

Frolander didn’t object to the motion for postponement.

According to Judge Powers’ order, Hickman is required to comply with requirements set by the Baker County community mental health program, which is New Directions Northwest. If Hickman fails to comply with the requirements, he could be arrested and potentially committed to the Oregon State Hospital, according to the order.

Frolander said New Directions will be required to give an update on Hickman's situation within 50 days.

The order also requires New Directions Northwest to immediately notify the court if a “certified evaluator reports that the defendant, at any time, gains or regains the capacity to stand trial or will never have the capacity to stand trial.”

Frolander said one possibility is that New Directions will determine that Hickman needs to be treated at the Oregon State Hospital, again with the goal of bringing him to a position where he can aid in his defense.

The time he could spent at the state hospital would be limited to the length of a prison sentence he could potentially receive were he convicted on the charges, Frolander said.

If Hickman could not be restored to a condition in which he could aid in his defense, within the time frame equating to the longest potential prison sentence, the criminal charges would be dropped, Frolander said.