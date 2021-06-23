Prime Day 2021 is over, but you can still get tons of amazing Amazon deals—shop them all

I recently bought a simple jar-opening tool on impulse and, when it arrived, I wondered what I had been thinking. It was cheap though, so I laughed at myself, threw it in a drawer, and forgot it until I was making dinner a few days later and could not get a jar open. Suddenly, it was the very thing I needed. It saved dinner. And since then, this has happened dozens of times, and I now wonder what I did before I had that thing. Amazon is full of weird, innovative gadgets and tools created by inventors who are trying to solve problems like that. It’s just a matter of sorting them from all the crap. So I did some sorting for all of us and tracked down 50 cheap, amazing things on Amazon you'll use all the time.