Great Falls, SC

Town approves $1.1 million budget

News & Reporter
 15 days ago

Great Falls Town Council approved second reading of the 2021-’22 budget, while announcing that the current budget will balance despite some cost overruns. The coming fiscal year budget is pegged at $1,120,052. That includes $269,957 for administration, $343,270 for the police department, $348,640 for sanitation and $158,185 for the fire department. Projected revenue is also set at $1,120,052 with the largest share of that coming from taxes ($285,000), garbage fees ($136,000) and insurance broker premiums ($135,000). A separate budget of $380,000 was set for the wastewater fund budget.

