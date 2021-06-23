Cancel
ON THE ELK RIVER: Annual boat party set for July 3

By The News Courier
Athens News Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a night of fun and festivity on the water — the 15th annual Elk River Boat Party, hosted by Mike and Bridgett Jackson with musical performance by Kozmic Mama, is set for 3–7 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Last year's event was nearly canceled due to the coronavirus...

www.enewscourier.com
