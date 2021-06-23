ON THE ELK RIVER: Annual boat party set for July 3

Elk RiverFest will make its third appearance in downtown Elk River in four years on July 3 after taking a year off during the pandemic. The free community festival that brings people together will also be moving them around with its first shuttle service that will run from 2 to 10 p.m. from Elk River High School to downtown Elk River and back. The free service will drop people off at the corner of King Avenue and Main Street. In addition to taking the question of where to park when going to the festival out of the equation, it will also provide convenience to take in both the festival and the fireworks show that caps it all off.