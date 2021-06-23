Chester radio group takes part in Field Day on Saturday

The members of CARES, the Chester Amateur Radio Emergency Service (call sign W4CHR) will once again take part in the Field Day exercise, where amateur radio operators from across the nation will broadcast their signal out into the airwaves. The exercise will take place on Saturday June 26. Field Day is a contest sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) that encourages practicing communications readiness in the event of an emergency. During Field Day operators log the contacts by asking the radio operator in the distant station what their call sign is and how well their signal is being received. The CARES operators then relay similar information to stations that call them. Pictured: CARES members participating in their first Field Day in 2018.