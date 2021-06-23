Cancel
New York City, NY

Subway's tuna does not have tuna DNA, according to research by The New York Times

By Entrepreneur en Español
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times conducted an investigation that revealed that the tuna from the fast food chain, Subway in California, United States, is not actually tuna. Tests by a private laboratory determined that there was no DNA of this species in the product. In late January, The Washington Post reported...

www.lmtonline.com
#Subway#Tuna Fish#Dna#Food Drink#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Inside Edition
