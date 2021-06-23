Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DNV adds new class for cloud-based simulation

worldoil.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMBURG - DNV has revised its ST-0033 Maritime Simulator Systems standard with the introduction of a new class D for all function areas covering cloud-based simulation. The new standard sets an industry first, and DNV is ready to begin certification of simulators that are compliant. The use of remote methods...

www.worldoil.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simulators#New Technologies#Gulf Of Mexico#Software#Stcw#Kongsberg Digital#Evp Digital Ocean#Covid 19#Dnv Seaskill#Dnv Maritime#Equinor#Suncor Energy#Terra Nova#Noia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Accu-Time System, Inc Develops Cloud-Based Time Tracking System

Accu-Time Systems delivers a complete platform that collects employee time data, while providing an enhanced level of customer service. Collect critical employee data with Accu-Time Systems‘ (ATS) new AccuCloud Time Collection Solution. The product aims to deliver an added value to Workforce Management Software Vendors and their customers. The AccuCloud...
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Dejero and Dazzl Partner on New Cloud-based Production Tools

WATERLOO, Ontario— Dejero and Dazzl have formed a partnership to create technologies to simplify cloud-based live production and have announced that the first results of the collaboration were used in two challenging high-profile alpine races. The local French TV station, TV8 Mont-Blanc used the new technologies on the Dynastar X3...
Business Insider

New TechSoup Global Study Finds Civil Society Organizations Moving to Adopt Cloud-Based Services and Cybersecurity Tools, But Challenges Remain

Global survey of the sector reveals COVID-19 accelerated move to the cloud for nonprofits, but gaps remain for planning, skills, and resources. SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- TechSoup, the leading nonprofit network facilitating distribution of technology solutions to civil society organizations globally, today released findings from the largest global research study of Civil Society Organization ever fielded to understand the data handling practices and digital readiness among nonprofits and to identify ways that organizations like TechSoup can help advance nonprofits' digital transformation journeys and enhance sector impact.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient State-space Exploration in Massively Parallel Simulation Based Inference

Simulation-based Inference (SBI) is a widely used set of algorithms to learn the parameters of complex scientific simulation models. While primarily run on CPUs in HPC clusters, these algorithms have been shown to scale in performance when developed to be run on massively parallel architectures such as GPUs. While parallelizing existing SBI algorithms provides us with performance gains, this might not be the most efficient way to utilize the achieved parallelism. This work proposes a new algorithm, that builds on an existing SBI method - Approximate Bayesian Computation with Sequential Monte Carlo(ABC-SMC). This new algorithm is designed to utilize the parallelism not only for performance gain, but also toward qualitative benefits in the learnt parameters. The key idea is to replace the notion of a single 'step-size' hyperparameter, which governs how the state space of parameters is explored during learning, with step-sizes sampled from a tuned Beta distribution. This allows this new ABC-SMC algorithm to more efficiently explore the state-space of the parameters being learnt. We test the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm to learn parameters for an epidemiology model running on a Tesla T4 GPU. Compared to the parallelized state-of-the-art SBI algorithm, we get similar quality results in $\sim 100$x fewer simulations and observe ~80x lower run-to-run variance across 10 independent trials.
Softwareaithority.com

Mid-Market Distribution Technology Provider SalesPad Rebrands To Cavallo, Introduces New Cloud-Based Software Solutions

Innovative SaaS platform addresses growing market need for purpose-built productivity, operational workflow and analytics solutions. Cavallo, the only technology provider delivering on-premises and cloud solutions specifically for mid-market distributors, announced it has rebranded from SalesPad. The new brand name supports the company’s aggressive product expansion and strategic move into distribution business intelligence.
Softwarearxiv.org

Testing a Battery Management System via Criticality-based Rare Event Simulation

For the validation of safety-critical systems regarding safety and comfort, e.g., in the context of automated driving, engineers often have to cope with large (parametric) test spaces for which it is infeasible to test through all possible parameter configurations. At the same time, critical behavior of a well-engineered system with respect to prescribed safety and comfort requirements tends to be extremely rare, speaking of probabilities of order $10^{-6}$ or less, but clearly has to be examined carefully for valid argumentation. Hence, common approaches such as boundary value analysis are insufficient while methods based on random sampling from the parameter space (simple Monte Carlo) lack the ability to detect these rare critical events efficiently, i.e., with appropriate simulation budget. For this reason, a more sophisticated simulation-based approach is proposed which employs optimistic optimization on an objective function called "criticality" in order to identify effectively the set of critical parameter configurations. Within the scope of the ITEA 3 TESTOMAT project (this http URL) the collaboration partners OFFIS e.V. and AKKA Germany GmbH conducted a case study on applying criticality-based rare event simulation to the charging process of an automotive battery management system given as a model. The present technical report documents the industrial use case, the approach, application and experimental results, as well as lessons learned from the case study.
Softwarecommercialintegrator.com

BenQ Expands Classroom Interactive Displays With Entry-Level Cloud-Based Models

BenQ, a visual display solutions provider, is bringing the power of cloud connectivity to the forefront of classroom learning to support remote and hybrid environments with the new, affordable RE Series interactive displays. Available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 86-inch, and 98-inch models, the RE series incorporates the same intuitive, feature-rich EZWrite...
Santa Fe, NMHPCwire

Descartes Labs Achieves #41 in TOP500 with Cloud-Based Supercomputing Powered by AWS

SANTA FE, N.M., June 28, 2021 — Descartes Labs, Inc. today announced a new cloud supercomputing achievement with a TOP500 run on AWS of 9.95 petaflops using virtualized Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. The TOP500 organization uses the LINPACK Benchmark—a test that involves solving a dense system of linear equations—to rank the performance of the 500 most powerful commercially available computer systems. Descartes Labs improved its previous cloud record of 1.926 petaflops set in its 2019 TOP500 submission (#136 ranking) with a 417% HPL performance improvement over two years, and improved performance by a factor of 10 relative to the performance gains achieved by traditional, on-premises supercomputers in the same two-year period. For 2021, the overall computation took approximately nine hours and performed 3 x 1020 total floating point operations across 172,692 Intel Xeon Scalable Processor cores.
ComputersForbes

The New Hybrid Cloud Management Paradigm

Competing and staying relevant in an economy that has suddenly become digital-first requires agility and flexibility. It’s the only way to rapidly innovate, bring products and services to market and adapt to changing business needs. Hybrid cloud is the ideal IT infrastructure to accomplish this. However, hybrid cloud management has...
Economyworldoil.com

ABB enhances efficiency of Azipod electric propulsion with digital solution

Already delivering decisive efficiency gains to an ever-increasing variety of ship types, ABB Azipod electric propulsion now benefits from an automated steering function that helps further minimize fuel consumption and emissions. The new digital solution, ABB Ability OptimE – Toe Angle Optimization for Propulsion, supports crew in achieving maximum propulsion...
Softwareaithority.com

Accounting Association CPAmerica Adds Cloud-Based Digital Intelligence Software Provider

CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome Digilence as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to an AI-infused subscription software platform that helps CPA firms digitize accounting processes and automate manual repetitive tasks across Audit, Tax, Client Accounting, and other back-office functions. CPAmerica,...
Computersitechpost.com

How Shells is Revolutionizing Cloud-Based Technology

Ever wished to convert your living room TV into a fully functional desktop without additional hardware? Or avoid switching systems to use different OS?. The solution is Cloud Computer. DaaS has been gaining traction in all domains owing to its accessibility, productivity, and cost-efficiency. One of the exemplary products is Shells.
BusinessTechCrunch

Aircall raises $120 million for its cloud-based phone system

The startup has been building a cloud-based phone system for call centers, support lines and sales teams. It integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zendesk, Slack, Intercom and other popular CRM, support and communication systems. Aircall customers can create local numbers and set up an interactive voice response directory. The service manages...
Technologyfinextra.com

Fiserv launches cloud-based CRM platform

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions , has launched EnteractSM, a new, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for financial institutions. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Enteract enables financial institutions to grow market share and deepen customer relationships by providing bankers with insights...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Elizabeth River Crossings implements cloud-based digital tolling solution

Toll collecting isn’t quite what it used to be. Gone are the days where you would throw change into a bucket. Now everything is digital and those who collect tolls face new challenges. For David Sullivan (pictured, right), chief executive officer of Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo LLC, his organization knew...
PoliticsGovernment Technology

Increasing Government Resilience with Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery

As state and local governments increasingly rely on cloud services, they have a responsibility to protect their data and ensure their systems are secure. This starts by understanding current practices and solutions are not always secure by default and developing best practices to mitigating new risks that may emerge in the future.
Businesstheiet.org

Orange to trial cloud-based 5G network to cut hardware costs

Orange is trialling a new type of 5G network that uses a cloud-based open platform to run network functions in order to cut its use of physical equipment. The experimental trial, launching in Lannion, France, will act as a blue-print for what Orange believes will be the future of next-generation 'zero-touch' networks.
Small Businesslatesthackingnews.com

Why Cloud-Based Phone Systems Are the Best Choice for Small Businesses

With the promise of seamless implementation, ease of remote access, cost-saving, and increased productivity, everything is moving to the cloud, and phone systems are no exception. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) has become an integral part of small businesses in the 21st century. Communication is crucial for businesses as it...
Economyfinextra.com

State Street turns to cloud-based machine learning tech

State Street Corporation today announced it will implement a cloud-based, machine learning technology to transform private markets processing and document management. Through State Street’s partnership with Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), allocators and managers in the private markets sector will have an integrated experience where traditionally onerous and manual alternative investment workflows will be automated and streamlined, reducing processing time and delivering important information to clients sooner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy