Matthew Willingham, captain with Menlo Fire Department has been with the department for 12 years, but his contribution to the community extends far beyond Menlo. “I went to Forsyth for 2 1/2 weeks back in 2019 and received fire instructor 1, fire instructor 2, and live fire instructor so that I could teach the recruit class in Chattooga County if the opportunity ever arose, and so that I would be more qualified to teach weekly training for my department,” Captain Willingham said.