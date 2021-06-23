Scranton: Don’t let ‘bummer summer’ get you down

Spoke with my parents who live in Canada this past Father’s Day weekend and I’m happy to report that all is well — well almost. After wishing my Dad a happy Father’s Day and getting caught up with news, he explained that when they attend church services, it is outdoors and they are supposed to wear masks and aren’t allowed to sing! I couldn’t believe it so I asked him to repeat it. It’s true! Way up in Canada, they are being “super” careful. My parents are older so they want to make sure they take the necessary precautions because COVID and its variants disproportionately affect their age group. Bummer!