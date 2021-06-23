Cancel
Cameron, LA

VBR adds new Cameron variable high temperature packers and top seals to inventory

worldoil.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROUSSARD, LA - Variable Bore Rams Inc. (VBR), the largest original equipment manufacturer ram and blowout preventer component provider in the world, has added Cameron’s new variable high temperature packers and top seals to its inventory. The products are designed to deliver the functionality of a variable ram assembly in high temperature and high H2S applications.

www.worldoil.com
