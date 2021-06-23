Selection of vacation home rentals getting sparse

I wanted to let you know what we are doing to make our home as safe as possible. We are switching to bleach based cleaning products, bleach kills the virus. We are providing bleach based products in every bathroom and kitchen to be used during your stay. Our cleaners do a very good job of cleaning and will pay particular attention to high profile areas including door knobs,faucets and tv remotes. All linens are washed in hot water. I hope that these measures give you some piece of mind. Please let me know if we can do anything else to help you make a decision. Stay safe, Cynthia.