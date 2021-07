Roberta Jean (TenEyck) Frank Berroth, 97, of Alma, Kansas passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home in Alma, Ks. She was a life-long resident of the community. Roberta was born April 10, 1924, in rural McFarland, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Pearl (Lowe) TenEyck. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland, Ks. She attended local schools and graduated in 1942 from Alma High School.