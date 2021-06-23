Cancel
Chris Miller Reveals Title of 'Clone High's Return Episode

By Ross Bonaime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay, way back in the early 2000s, MTV aired the brilliant animated series Clone High, in which secret government employees dug up famous guys and ladies and made amusing genetic copies. Well, this high school series about clone teens, created by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence was canceled after only one season, but now, HBO Max is bringing the one-season masterpiece for a revival, and Miller has revealed the title of the first new episode.

