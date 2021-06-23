Chris Miller Reveals Title of ‘Clone High’s Return Episode

The second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki, "The Variant" debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday and it gave viewers a lot to talk about. After spending its debut episode, "Glorious Purpose" catching viewers up on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) story and introducing the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as well as revealing that the organization is hunting down a variant version of Loki who has been killing the TVA's hunters and causing other issues, "The Variant" jumps right into things with Loki assisting in trying to find the variant before they strike again. Along the way, the episode reveals some things about the future in the MCU and while it's all in furtherance of the story and that hunt for the villain, some of the fictional events of the future feel way too real.