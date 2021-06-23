Here’s why it’s so hard to buy an affordable home northeast Wisconsin

Homeownership lag; Milwaukee residents criticize police; hospitals sued as pandemic raged; lead paint removal eyed; employees charge bias in state agency. Of note: This week we feature the latest installment in Wisconsin Watch’s Color of Money series, which explores why Wisconsin’s Black residents own less, earn less and owe more on average than whites — and what can be done about it. This story features Greg Lewis, a prospective Black homeowner in Milwaukee whose dreams of buying his own home were thwarted after the appraisal, or valuation of the property, was much lower than he expected — meaning banks would be limited in how much they could lend him. He blames the difference on racism. And he is not alone. Experts and some homeowners say historic racism continues to play a role in depressing the value of Black-owned homes, especially in majority-Black neighborhoods. Lewis’ experience is just one example illustrating why Milwaukee’s homeownership rate among Black residents is so low.