Here’s why it’s so hard to buy an affordable home northeast Wisconsin

By Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch
Posted by 
Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This piece was produced for the NEW News Lab, a local news collaboration in Northeast Wisconsin. This story originally appeared in the Green Bay-Press Gazette. Microsoft is providing financial support to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region to fund the initiative. Molly...

wisconsinwatch.org
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
530
Followers
565
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Sales#Housing Market#The New News Lab#Manitowoc Herald Times#American#U S Census Bureau
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: People of color in Wisconsin face barriers to homeownership

Homeownership lag; Milwaukee residents criticize police; hospitals sued as pandemic raged; lead paint removal eyed; employees charge bias in state agency. Of note: This week we feature the latest installment in Wisconsin Watch’s Color of Money series, which explores why Wisconsin’s Black residents own less, earn less and owe more on average than whites — and what can be done about it. This story features Greg Lewis, a prospective Black homeowner in Milwaukee whose dreams of buying his own home were thwarted after the appraisal, or valuation of the property, was much lower than he expected — meaning banks would be limited in how much they could lend him. He blames the difference on racism. And he is not alone. Experts and some homeowners say historic racism continues to play a role in depressing the value of Black-owned homes, especially in majority-Black neighborhoods. Lewis’ experience is just one example illustrating why Milwaukee’s homeownership rate among Black residents is so low.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘A community for all’ resolution reveals Marathon County’s divide

Inclusiveness backlash; housing crisis roots; commuter train push; Indigenous language revitalization; broadband troubles. Of note: Today we highlight a New York Times reporter’s first-person account of how his coverage seemed to deepen a rift in Marathon County, where a resolution to declare the county a “community for all” sparked backlash from some residents. While supporters view the resolution as an innocuous step to acknowledge structural inequities and welcome residents outside of the county’s 91% white majority, some critics argue that acknowledging racial disparities is racist itself. Reid J. Epstein, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter, writes that shining a national spotlight on the tension had ripple effects.
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

How Milwaukee County set the stage for tackling racism as a public health crisis

This piece was produced for the NEW News Lab, a local news collaboration in Northeast Wisconsin. A version of this story first appeared on Madison365. In 2017, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele appointed Nicole Brookshire to lead the county’s Office on African American Affairs (OAAA). At OAAA, Brookshire would join a movement to acknowledge racism and oppression through concrete policy change.