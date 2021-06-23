American Airlines, City of Columbia offering COVID-19 vaccine incentive
COLUMBIA (WOLO): After a year of quarantine, people are ready to take to the skies for summer vacation. According to Columbia Metropolitan Aiport’s Executive Director, Michael Gula in May of 2020 just over 15-thousand passengers walked through checkpoint, compared to May of 2021 with nearly 73-thousand. Now, the City of Columbia and American Airlines have partnered to offer one winner two round trip flights this summer.www.abccolumbia.com