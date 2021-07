Modern tech has built agility into numerous markets. At this time, commercial real estate lending is not one of those markets. Commercial lending hasn’t changed in decades; it still takes 3 months on average to close a commercial real estate loan deal. Brokers are expected to call individual banks in search of deals. In 2019, 43% of US banks still used COBOL, a program language that predates the internet. As a result of these outdated processes, lenders are slow to react to changes in market demand and risk. Negotiation takes a lot of time, and lenders rarely get all the information they need up front.