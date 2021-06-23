Carrollton-based trainers association welcomes new president

The National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA), based in Carrollton, recently announced Kathy Dieringer, EdD, LAT, ATC as its new president during the association's 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo, held live June 22-24. Dieringer, the 15th president in NATA’s history, has more than 30 years of sports medicine experience and brings with her a deep passion for the athletic training profession and a clear vision for her new role as she succeeds outgoing President, Tory Lindley, MA, ATC.