Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Echodyne Expands Market for Leading CUAS Radar, EchoGuard

uasweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEchodyne, the radar platform company, announced today substantial enhancements to its industry-leading radars, adding a new radar for international markets, a new product for special operations-type applications, a ruggedized radome, and continuing improvements in software and performance. Together, these product developments represent significant advancements to its breakthrough radar technology, MESA®. With customers in defense, national security, and critical infrastructure protection, Echodyne radars have become a core component for counter-UAS, border security, and base and perimeter 3D surveillance solutions.

uasweekly.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#International Markets#Uas#Radars#Mesa#Uas#Echoguard International#Eu Radio Equipment#Reconnaissance#Isr#Firmware#Nea#Madrona Venture Group#Vulcan Capital#Vanedge Capital#Lux Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessfreightwaves.com

Zebra Technologies to acquire warehouse automation firm Fetch Robotics

Zebra Technologies, which provides everything from mobile computers and printers to data capture and machine learning systems and even temperature monitoring and sensing technologies, is adding warehouse robotics to its portfolio. The Illinois-based global company will acquire Fetch Robotics, an on-demand warehouse automation provider, for $290 million in cash. Zebra...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Accenture, Microsoft, IBM

JCMR recently Announced States Public Cloud Management and Security Services study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Accenture, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Vmware, SAP, Tencent, Alibaba.
Economyeverythingrf.com

Echodyne Announces Substantial Enhancements to EchoGuard Counter-UAS Radar

Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced substantial enhancements to its industry-leading radars, adding a new radar for international markets, a new product for special operations-type applications, a ruggedized radome, and continuing improvements in software and performance. Together, these product developments represent significant advancements to its breakthrough radar technology - Metamaterials Electronically Scanned Array (MESA). With customers in defense, national security, and critical infrastructure protection, Echodyne radars have become a core component for counter-UAS, border security, and base and perimeter 3D surveillance solutions.
SoftwareHPCwire

RSC Group, Cornelis Networks Partner to Expand in Russian HPC Market

June 29, 2021 — RSC Group, a leading Russian and worldwide well-known developer and integrator of innovative ultrahigh-dense energy efficient solutions for HPC, data centers, cloud platforms and storage-on-demand systems, and Cornelis Networks, a technology leader delivering purpose-built high performance fabrics for High Performance Computing (HPC), High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to leading commercial, scientific, academic and government organizations, signed up a business partnership agreement to expand on Russian HPC market. According to the agreement RSC Group got the highest Elite+ partnership level from Cornelis Networks.
Businessdesign-reuse.com

QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to Enhance Expertise in Semiconductor and Connected Engineering

This acquisition will enable the company's vision to grow its semiconductor business and add 2,000 engineers within the next four years. -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to top-tier semiconductor and systems companies worldwide. This addition will enhance QuEST's capability in providing comprehensive design and consulting services and software development for the semiconductor industry. With this acquisition, the company will be able to offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions to its customers across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems. Such solutions are especially critical now, as these industries accelerate their efforts to capitalize on the rise of digital technologies and the transformational opportunities arising.
Industrygcaptain.com

EU Carbon Market to Expand to Shipping

The European Commission plans to include maritime transport in the world’s biggest carbon market and create an adjacent emissions-trading program for heating and road transport. The EU executive arm is currently designing the biggest reform of the Emissions Trading System to date in order to align it with a stricter...
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Echodyne Invited to FAA UAS Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Aviation Rulemaking Committee

Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced today that it has been invited by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to join the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC). Echodyne, among other industry leaders, will play a key role in defining the future of unmanned aircraft integration into the United States’ National Airspace System and regulation to ensure safety, security, and compliance.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

How Arryved will use $21M raise to expand market share

BOULDER — Loren Bendele joined Boulder-based Arryved Inc. as CEO in May, just in time to lead the Boulder-based point-of-sale-technology company as it uses new capital to expand within the craft-brewing niche and enter other sectors. Helping Bendele’s efforts will be $21.26 million in new capital, raised in a round...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

IAA expands footprint in New Jersey market

WESTCHESTER -- IAA Inc. Monday said it has acquired Marisat Inc., which does business as Auto Exchange, a New Jersey-based provider of personal service and security in the auto salvage recovery industry. IAA said it will effectively take over the business operations of Auto Exchange, operating it going forward. Financial...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Reach Marketing Announces Expanded B2B Lead Generation Services

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Reach Marketing, a provider of integrated marketing solutions, recently announced it has expanded its b2b lead generation services, offering four new lead generation programs. Accurate Leads – Reach’s triple verified omni-channel database is comprised of 50 million business executives that can be reached...
BusinessTwice

Josh.ai Partners With Market Share To Expands Its National Representation

Josh.ai continues to grow its presence in the CI channel by partnering with sales rep firm Market Share. In the Pacific Northwest, Market Share represents the best in Consumer Electronics offerings. Their expertise and presence in the industry have established them as one of the region’s leading marketing firms. “Market...
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

IBM, Telefónica Tech Tap Blockchain To Bolster Supply Chains

Telefónica Tech, a unit of the Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, and IBM have unveiled novel hybrid cloud products that will tap into blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and will help power “enterprise digital transformation,” according to a Monday (June 28) announcement. For example, the two companies have developed a...
Softwareatlantanews.net

IoT Analytics Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT Analytics Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT Analytics market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ComputersVentureBeat

Augtera Networks raises $13M to apply AI to networking

Augtera Networks, a company leveraging AI to allow networks to keep up with increasing scale, today announced that it raised $13 million in series A funding led by Intel Capital. The financing brings Augtera’s total raised to $18 million to date, and CEO Rahul Aggarwal says that it’ll drive the next phase of Augtera’s product development around auto-remediation and deeper integrations with cloud ecosystems including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Big Data Platform Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Microsoft, Teradata, IBM

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Big Data Platform Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Big Data Platform Forecast till 2026*.
Real Estatempamag.com

AmeriSave Mortgage expands marketing leadership team

Following its major hiring push last year, AmeriSave Mortgage has announced further changes within its leadership team. Jonathan Beamer is taking on the new role of chief marketing officer. The industry expert will lead the company’s marketing team in promoting AmeriSave’s mortgage origination business. In addition to Beamer, AmeriSave has...
BusinessPhotonics.com

New Scale Robotics Expands Sales and Marketing Team

New Scale Robotics, a division of New Scale Technologies, has expanded its sales marketing team. Stefan Friedrich was promoted to marketing manager. He joined the company in 2016 as a salesperson for precision micro-mechatronic products. Friedrich moved to the New Scale Robotics division when it was launched in 2018. Fred...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Radar Level Transmitters Market is Booming Worldwide | Emerson Electric, Siemens, VEGA Grieshaber, Honeywell

The latest study released on the Global Radar Level Transmitters Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Radar Level Transmitters market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.