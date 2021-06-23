Echodyne Expands Market for Leading CUAS Radar, EchoGuard
Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced today substantial enhancements to its industry-leading radars, adding a new radar for international markets, a new product for special operations-type applications, a ruggedized radome, and continuing improvements in software and performance. Together, these product developments represent significant advancements to its breakthrough radar technology, MESA®. With customers in defense, national security, and critical infrastructure protection, Echodyne radars have become a core component for counter-UAS, border security, and base and perimeter 3D surveillance solutions.uasweekly.com