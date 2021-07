A desire to minimize dependency on polluting fossil fuels along with incentives to help encourage adoption of electric mobility is driving demand in the vehicle electrification market. The commercialization of electric vehicles (EV) has led to a paradigm shift in the automotive industry as automakers realize that electric vehicles are the future of personal mobility. Climate change and rampant air pollution have increased the pressure on carmakers to develop sustainable modes of transportation. Fossil fuel powered vehicles are facing intensified competition from EV's with developed countries improving their infrastructure and creating favourable policies to spur demand in the vehicle electrification market.