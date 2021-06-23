Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Easy Aerial Appoints U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (Ret) Steven J. Arquiette as Vice President of Department of Defense Programs

uasweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-in-a-box based inspection, monitoring, and surveillance solutions, today announced the appointment of former US Air Force Brigadier General and pilot Steven J. Arquiette as Vice President of Department of Defense (DoD) Programs. Effective immediately, Arquiette will oversee all Easy Aerial DoD initiatives, including...

uasweekly.com
MilitaryPosted by
TheStreet

Mission Secure Appoints Government Intelligence And U.S. Air Force Veteran Dennis Freeman As Technical Advisor, Mission Secure Government And Defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, the leading industrial control system (ICS) cyber security technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dennis Freeman as Technical Advisor, Mission Secure Government and Defense. Dr. Freeman has served in the Department of Defense in electronic warfare, cyber, and intelligence for decades. In his new role, he will work with Bob McAleer, President of Mission Secure Government and Defense, and play a strategic role in providing operational technology (OT) cyber security for the U.S. Government.
Rome, NYcnybj.com

North Point Defense wins nearly $10M contract from U.S. Air Force

ROME — North Point Defense, Inc. in Rome has been awarded a more than $9.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop highly flexible software-based applications to perform real-time digital-signal processing of complex radio waveforms. The software solutions will enable processing of existing and future communication signals without...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force will let airmen walk instead of run and choose what physical tests they want to do

On Monday, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, the deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel, and services, previewed some of the changes to the service’s official physical fitness test, including allowing for service members to choose from a “menu” of different test items, with options walking instead of running and letting service members do a form of modified push-ups instead of traditional ones.
MilitaryWashington Post

Withdrawal from Afghanistan with Gen. David H. Petraeus (U.S. Army, Ret.), Col. Steve Miska (U.S. Army, Ret.) and Afghan Interpreter Fraidoon Akhtari

The longest war in U.S. history is coming to an end with the planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. But what and whom will America be leaving behind? Join Washington Post Live on Monday, June 28 at 9:00am ET, when columnist David Ignatius interviews General David Petraeus (Ret.), the former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, about the withdrawal and his concerns regarding the personal safety of Afghans who helped America on the ground for much of the past two decades. Petraeus will lay out his fear of an “indelible stain” on the U.S. unless we take care of those who helped us, including interpreters and contract workers.
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Air Force activates first of its kind wing for spectrum

WASHINGTON — The Air Force officially activated June 25 a new, first of its kind wing aimed at the increasing importance of the electromagnetic spectrum. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which has been in the works for more than a year, received the designation to start work from Air Combat Command June 25, a release said. The group hopes to enable, equip and optimize the fielding of EMS capabilities with the aim of providing a sustainable and competitive advantage in the non-physical realm. The wing will also provide maintenance, operational and technical expertise for electronic warfare support.
MilitarySFGate

Erin Harroun to Join the U.S. Navy Memorial as Vice President of Programs and Engagement

The U.S. Navy Memorial is proud to welcome Erin Harroun as the new Vice President of Programs and Engagement. With In this new position, Erin will take the lead on all engagement programs going forward, including working with Navy leadership, from educational exhibits and online content, to finding new opportunities and exciting was to execute the Memorial’s mission. She will also be responsible for spearheading unique initiatives designed to expand the Memorial’s outreach capabilities and increase awareness of the Memorial’s programing and educational offerings . Erin brings a wealth of experience from numerous high-level positions, including leading sales at the International Spy Museum and National Law Enforcement Museum.
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

SAIC Lands Air Force Contract to Support Combatant Commands

Science Applications International Corp. has won a new contract with the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center, Force Protection Division. The contract calls for SAIC to help the combatant commands mitigate small unmanned aircraft systems threats and protect U.S. forces. Under the contract, SAIC will provide a broad...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Nellis Air Force Base increasing fighter presence for new missions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nellis Air Force Base is going to be clearing space to make room for a larger fighter jet presence, the U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday. The base's close air support and rescue missions will move to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona starting within the next 14 months, according to a press release.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

US Air Force receives 10,000th example of AIM-9X Sidewinder

The US Air Force (USAF) has accepted delivery of the 10,000th example of the Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X Sidewinder, its premier short-range air-to-air missile. The infrared-tracking missile was delivered to the service in May, the US Navy (USN) said on 29 June. The USN leads the AIM-9X programme, a joint effort with the USAF. Raytheon manufactures the missile in Tucson, Arizona.
Environmentrand.org

Arming the Department of Defense's Environmental Liabilities Program

With a new emphasis on sustainable environmental conditions coming to the fore just as budget pressures are increasing, the Department of Defense (DoD) might want to use this renewed focus as an opportunity to develop a systematic approach to addressing its environmental liabilities. As of 2019, the Government Accountability Office...
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

US Navy’s NGJ-MB programme secures Milestone C approval

The US Navy’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) programme has secured Milestone C approval from the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. This approval enables NGJ-MB to enter the production and deployment phase and go ahead with low-rate initial production. An external jamming pod, the NGJ-MB system will help to...