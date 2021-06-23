Easy Aerial Appoints U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (Ret) Steven J. Arquiette as Vice President of Department of Defense Programs
Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-in-a-box based inspection, monitoring, and surveillance solutions, today announced the appointment of former US Air Force Brigadier General and pilot Steven J. Arquiette as Vice President of Department of Defense (DoD) Programs. Effective immediately, Arquiette will oversee all Easy Aerial DoD initiatives, including...uasweekly.com