Trailing 2-0 again, Clippers committed to cleaning up but not giving up

In yet another high-stakes playoff game, the Clippers overcame adversity to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Clippers finished with a 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, reducing the Suns’ series lead to 3-2 and ensures a Game 6 in LA on Wednesday. Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for a seventh consecutive game because of an injured right knee, the Clippers compensated elsewhere. The Clippers’ other star in Paul George finished with 41 points while shooting 15-of-20 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range along with 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson (23 points), Marcus Morris Sr. (22) and DeMarcus Cousins (15) also cracked in double digits, while also missing center Ivica Zubac with a right knee MCL sprain.