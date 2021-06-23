Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Mary Elizabeth Reese Niedfeldt

jcpost.com
 7 days ago

Mary Elizabeth Reese Niedfeldt, 94, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021, at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego. She was born on March 4, 1927, in Clements, Kansas, to John M. and Amelia Tschapel Reese. She attended local Elmdale schools and later moved with her family to Wichita where she graduated from Planeview High School in 1942. As a young woman, she worked at the drug store in Wichita before moving to Topeka where she worked for the phone company.

jcpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
Topeka, KS
Obituaries
City
Topeka, KS
City
Clements, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Nursing Home#Planeview High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...