Mary Elizabeth Reese Niedfeldt, 94, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021, at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego. She was born on March 4, 1927, in Clements, Kansas, to John M. and Amelia Tschapel Reese. She attended local Elmdale schools and later moved with her family to Wichita where she graduated from Planeview High School in 1942. As a young woman, she worked at the drug store in Wichita before moving to Topeka where she worked for the phone company.