Next Courageous Conversation to cover Black fatherhood

JANESVILLE

This month’s Courageous Conversation will discuss Black fatherhood during a virtual event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Participants will discuss the stereotype of absent black father and hear Black fathers discuss fatherhood.

The presentation will include short videos and a panel of experts, including Erick Williams from Community Action Inc.

Unmoderated discussion will be available after the presentation.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3A2TLBU.

Courageous Conversations are sponsored by Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth counties, Diversity Action Team of Rock County, and YWCA Rock County.