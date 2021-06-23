Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

More home buyers used cash rather than taking financing last year

By Brad Finkelstein
nationalmortgagenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that more recent home purchasers used cash rather than finance their transaction quantifies how competitive the market has been since the pandemic started. Approximately 43% of all respondents to a ServiceLink survey said they used cash on hand or savings to purchase their home, while 42% went to a traditional lender to finance it. That gap widens when the question was asked of those who purchased in the last year, to 50% using cash or savings, and 32% financing from a traditional lender.

www.nationalmortgagenews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buyers#Retirement Age#Servicelink#Redfin#Gen X#Zillow Home Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US home prices jump at fastest pace in more than 15 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, jumped nearly 15% in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4% annual gain in March.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Housing inventory is about to get better — here’s why

With the July 4th weekend nearly upon us, it’s time to reflect all that we have been through in the past year and how, as a country, we have overcome so many daunting obstacles, including what we have been through in the housing market. The first thing that pops into...
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Why prospective home buyers should take advantage of housing counselors

The housing market is exploding right now as we are well here in Austin, and for home buyers, there's a great resource available. Check out how housing counselors can play a critical role for anyone facing housing insecurity in this competitive market. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
Real Estatercnky.com

NKY Home Sales Up Nearly 18%, Prices Up More than 22% from Last Year

Northern Kentucky home sales continue to soar with May 2021 outpacing the same month last year by 104 sales, an increase of 17.87%. Average sale prices are also up year over year, by 22.73%, the Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors announced this week. Home sales totaled $181,642,583 last month, up...
Tri-cities, WAyaktrinews.com

Tri-Cities homes selling quicker than last year, agents offer buying tips

KENNEWICK, Wash. – One day they’re listed for sale, the next day, that house is sold; Tri-Cities real estate experts said the pandemic is to blame. “The thing with the whole pandemic and people living – being locked down at home; all the sudden they want a bigger house, they want a smaller house, they want room for the kids to teach the kids at home; all those things created a demand that we really weren’t expecting,” Jeff Thompson with Winderemere Group One in Tri-Cities said.
Marketsnationalmortgagenews.com

June housing market data provides good news for home buyers

After potentially reaching an inflection point in May, housing inventory saw an uptick in June, according to Realtor.com’s monthly housing report. New listings jumped 10.9% month-over-month and 5.5% year-over-year. While the overall supply of homes for sale stood 43.1% lower than June 2020, it rose from May’s inventory, which was 50.9% lower from the year before. In spite of the still significant lack of homes for sale, June’s data bodes well for home buyers, according to Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie, Freddie keep MIs dividend restrictions, haircut in place

Restrictions placed on private mortgage insurers upstreaming dividends to their parent company will now remain until the end of the year and the insurers can still apply a 70% haircut to delinquent loans with a pandemic-related forbearance, according to revisions in Fannie Mae Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements Guidance 2021-01.
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage activity dips to lowest weekly level in over a year

Rising interest rates contributed to a slowdown in new mortgage applications, creating the steepest decline in weekly volume in months, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The Market Composite Index, which tracks application volume through a survey of MBA members, fell a seasonally adjusted 6.9% for...
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

3 Mortgage REITs To Watch With Dividends Above 10%

Mortgage REITs operate quite differently than the equity REITs most people are familiar with. Instead of investing in income-producing properties, mortgage REITs invest in loans secured by real estate. Most mortgage REITs do this by using short-term debt with low interest rates to invest in long-term mortgages that pay a higher rate and earn a profit from the yield spread.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

FHFA addresses regulatory gap as servicers prep for foreclosure return

The Federal Housing Finance Agency on Tuesday closed a gap between the end of the federal foreclosure moratorium and the beginning of a new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau directive as mortgage and consumer groups responded to both with cautious optimism. While industry groups had not vetted the entirety of the...
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

It’s A Seller’s Market In Mint Hill

MINT HILL, NC – When it comes to real estate, you’ve probably heard that it’s a “seller’s market,” but what does that really mean? 1st Choice Properties Owner Anna Granger spelled it out at the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce June Member Luncheon. Granger compared the real estate market to...
Rochester, NYnationalmortgagenews.com

Premium Mortgage offers incentive funds after regulatory deal with NYS

Following an agreement with the New York Department of Financial Services, Premium Mortgage is starting a fund to incentivize the purchase of homes in "historically disadvantaged communities." The Rochester, N.Y.-based lender was among those investigated by the regulator at the start of the year for their lending practices in Buffalo,...
BusinessCNBC

As housing boom begins to fizzle, weekly mortgage demand falls nearly 7%

Mortgage applications to purchase a home were 17% lower than the same week one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.20% from 3.18% for loans with a 20% down payment. Record high home price appreciation is sidelining ever more...
WESH

Where's the housing market headed in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. home prices are soaring. In April, prices rose at the fastest pace since 2005. The Case Shiller Home Price Index says prices jumped nearly 15 percent in April from the previous year. That's up from a 13.3% annual gain in March. Economists and real estate experts...
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

Local Real Estate Sales More Than Double Versus Last Year

Home sales for May increased in each of the five counties served by Aspire North (formerly the Traverse Area Association of Realtors, or TAAR) from the totals posted last May. The largest single pickup was in Grand Traverse County, where 134 homes sold last month for a total of $54,066,467, compared with May 2020 totals of 65 at $18,591,570. The total number of sales across the region – 267 – also more than doubled last year’s May total of 116, while the dollar volume of $111,074,623 dwarf’s last May’s $33,386,670.
Financial ReportsLas Vegas Herald

Why‌ ‌Cash‌ ‌Flow‌ ‌Is‌ ‌More‌ ‌Important‌ ‌Than‌ ‌

In‌ ‌business,‌ ‌there‌ ‌are‌ ‌a‌ ‌few‌ ‌standard‌ ‌indicators‌ ‌of‌ ‌financial‌ ‌health.‌ ‌These‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌will‌ ‌not‌ ‌only‌ ‌influence‌ ‌your‌ ‌own‌ ‌business‌ ‌decisions,‌ ‌but‌ ‌also‌ ‌that‌ ‌of‌ ‌your‌ ‌investors.‌ ‌Two‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌most‌ ‌important‌ ‌among‌ ‌these‌ ‌are‌ ‌profit‌ ‌and‌ ‌cash‌ ‌flow.‌ ‌Profit‌ ‌is‌ ‌calculated‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌amount‌ ‌left‌ ‌after‌ ‌all‌ ‌the‌ ‌expenses‌ ‌are‌ ‌paid.‌ ‌This‌ ‌is‌ ‌usually‌ ‌understood‌ ‌as‌ ‌an‌ ‌overall‌ ‌statistic‌ ‌for‌ ‌how‌ ‌a‌ ‌business‌ ‌is‌ ‌doing‌ ‌financially.‌ ‌However,‌ ‌profit‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌inaccurate‌ ‌indicator‌ ‌to‌ ‌rely‌ ‌on‌ ‌in‌ ‌many‌ ‌situations.‌ ‌Cash‌ ‌flow‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌crucial‌ ‌factor‌ ‌you‌ ‌are‌ ‌probably‌ ‌overlooking.