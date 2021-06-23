More home buyers used cash rather than taking financing last year

The fact that more recent home purchasers used cash rather than finance their transaction quantifies how competitive the market has been since the pandemic started. Approximately 43% of all respondents to a ServiceLink survey said they used cash on hand or savings to purchase their home, while 42% went to a traditional lender to finance it. That gap widens when the question was asked of those who purchased in the last year, to 50% using cash or savings, and 32% financing from a traditional lender.