Marvel Teases the Death of Spider-Man

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriters, artists, and other creators from Marvel Comics have been busy all day teasing the next big thing for Spider-Man and it would appear that one of those things is....death....again. It all began with series artist Patrick Gleason who continued the train of posting a teaser image with the hashtag #SpiderManBeyond. Featured in the image however is Mary Jane embracing and kissing a beaten up Peter Parker, whose Spider-Man suit has seen better days. The official Twitter account Spider-Man retweeted the image, adding: "The Beyond Corporation is not liable in the event of extreme injury or death." See it for yourself below!

comicbook.com
