Marvel Teases the Death of Spider-Man

Khonshu is seeking revenge on his former champion, Moon Knight, in September's Moon Knight #3. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Steve McNiven's cover to the issue as well as Marvel's solicitation text. Jed McKay writes the new Moon Knight series with art by Alessandro Cappuccio. The synopsis for the issue reads, "An apostate priest, Moon Knight has taken on Khonshu’s duty as his own. To the people he protects, this is a blessing. To Hunter’s Moon, this is sacrilege. It is no small thing, to betray a god and take on his role. And when the Fist of Khonshu offers shelter to vampires, the ancient enemies of the Moon God? The Moon Knight requires correction, and Hunter’s Moon will bring him back to the right path — whatever it might take."