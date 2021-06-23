New Seven Deadly Sins Poster Teases Meliodas and Elizabeth's Kid

The Seven Deadly Sins is looking to hit the silver screen with its upcoming film, Cursed By Light, and the newest poster shows us that the series might be wrapping up its story with some big revelations, including what appears to be our first sighting of the child of Meliodas and Elizabeth. While the last season of the anime landed as Dragon's Judgement earlier this year in Japan, the creator Nakaba Suzuki mentioned that the story is set to have some big surprises in store for the movie that will hit the East on July 2nd.