The Real-Life Green Goblin Spotted Flying Glider In New York Has Been Identified
The real-life "Green Goblin" seen flying on a glider over New York City has been identified. One news outlet tracked down the man seen flying on a hoverboard over Times Square: turns out he is Hunter Kowald, a man who (according to his YouTube channel) is into "'SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircraft' Puraching & Investment." Kowald has made videos of various stunts of him "sky surfing" on his hoverboard to various locations and attracting crowds; in addition to the Times Square stunt, Kowald has pulled stunts flying into fast food drive-thrus like McDonald's and Wendy's, and a duel between the hoverboard and water-powered Flyboard.comicbook.com