Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says Batman: Arkham Games Inspired Harley Quinn's New Look

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max, it will feature a somewhat familiar look for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Following the new trailer's release, IGN and James Gunn released a trailer breakdown, in which Gunn confirmed that Harley's new costume is inspired by the one she wears in the Arkham games! In the new film, Harley has a red and black costume with a corset and a choker, which should look quite familiar to fans of the games. While Harley will wear a different look later in the movie, Gunn called this design the look he likes best for the character.

