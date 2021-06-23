Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus took to social media today to announce that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The rocker, a formative influence on pop-punk, told fans that he is both scared and hopeful, and that he has been undergoing treatment for three months. It was not immediately clear what type of cancer or how long his recovery time will be, but it seems from context that the prognosis is relatively good, and the lack of details combined with a three-month delay before going public likely point to Hoppus wanting to have some privacy during a difficult time in his life.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Matt Skiba
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182#Instagram#Sun#Fall Out Boy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Cancerfreenews.live

The vocalist of Blink-182 announced that he has cancer

Mark Hoppus is undergoing chemotherapy. The vocalist of the American punk rock band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, said that he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. “I have been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the last three months. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I’m lucky to have wonderful doctors, family, and friends who help me get through this,” Hoppus wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday. According to him, the treatment will last for several more months.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Is Undergoing Chemo: Travis Barker and More React

In his corner. When Mark Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, June 23, his fellow Blink-182 band members and more celebs showed their support on social media. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the Hoppus on Music host, 49, wrote on his Instagram Story. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”
Inglewood, CAalt1051.com

Mark Hoppus Gives Fans an Update on His Cancer Battle

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is updating fans on his battle with cancer. Hoppus...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

How Travis Barker Became Gen-Z's Pop-Punk Whisperer

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. When Jaden Hossler, the TikTok heartthrob now recording moody rock songs as Jxdn, was born, the future founder of his record label was busy making Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Despite the generational gulf that separates them, the fresh-faced, freshly tatted-up, puffy-haired Hossler chose Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s DTA Records as his label over multiple other bidders, and enlisted Barker as his producer. He sees his elder as a musical kindred spirit, “a real-ass dude,” and “one of my best friends.”
CancerGossip Cop

Everything We Know About Mark Hoppus’ Health And Battle With Cancer

Mark Hoppus shocked fans when he recently revealed he was diagnosed with cancer. The Blink 182 singer and bassist told his Twitter followers that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past three months, though he didn’t specify what type of cancer he’s fighting. So what’s the latest on the musician’s health? Here’s what we currently know about Mark Hoppus’s battle with cancer.
Cancerrockcelebrities.net

Mark Hoppus Shares Details About His Cancer Treatment

On one of his Twitch streams, Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus has commented on his current health status regarding his cancer treatment, stating chemotherapy is making him sick. As you may recall, Blink-182’s frontman Mark Hoppus has shared a story on his Instagram not long ago and announced he has cancer. He revealed that he has been fighting against cancer for the last three months, stating he has months of treatment ahead of him. After the sad news revealed, his friends and several musicians showed their support for Hoppus including his bandmate Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Musicians Freaking Out Over Meeting Other Musicians

It’s normal to freak out when you meet your heroes, but these musicians were caught on tape while meeting other musicians for the first time. In 2011, Machine Gun Kelly was an up-and-coming rapper with a love for pop-punk. When Blink-182 came to town, MGK got to meet Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time. MGK cheesed over all three Blink members, and a decade later, he’d release a No. 1 album with Barker on drums.
Traffic AccidentsColumbian

Travis Barker of Blink-182 quit painkillers after 2008 plane crash

Travis Barker spent three months in a Georgia hospital after a 2008 plane crash that left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. One of the first decisions he made after leaving the hospital — where he endured 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts — was to flush all the prescription drugs he had down the toilet.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

What Mariah Carey Has Said About Nick Cannon’s Growing Family

Nick Cannon dropped quite the Father’s Day surprise on Sunday, when he appeared to confirm that he has a seventh child on the way—just days after welcoming twins with another woman. Model Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon as they posed together...