Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus took to social media today to announce that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The rocker, a formative influence on pop-punk, told fans that he is both scared and hopeful, and that he has been undergoing treatment for three months. It was not immediately clear what type of cancer or how long his recovery time will be, but it seems from context that the prognosis is relatively good, and the lack of details combined with a three-month delay before going public likely point to Hoppus wanting to have some privacy during a difficult time in his life.