Utah Avalanche Center releases annual report

BACKCOUNTRY, Utah. — The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) is working hard to keep the people of Utah safe through expanded snow awareness and education programs. This past winter season had snowfall numbers reach 80% of normal. Needless to say, the abnormally weak snowpack made for a challenging year for outdoor enthusiasts and avalanche forecasters.

The UAC produces an annual report each year to help document the season and learn from past experiences to help guide growth and direction for the future. The UAC annual report can be found here , highlighting the accomplishments over the year.

Additionally, the UAC would like to invite everyone to the 28th UAC Backcountry Benefit at Black Diamond on Thursday, September 9.

