New business

The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce helped commemorate the grand opening of Total Health Clinic of Chiropractic. Owner Sheila Barnett practices healing arts, which deal with the nervous system and its relationship to the spinal column and its interrelationship with other body systems. Among those attending, from left, are Marilyn Leisure, a representative for Congressman Gosar, Jeff Timm, David Raper, Jessica Tary, Eric Fox, Jon Connaughty, Amanda Wallace, owners Jacob and Sheila Barnett, Melody Dumouchel, Tania Fager-Zavala, Yvette Pursley, Chrissy Walla, Larry Tunforss, Kristi Zavala, Nicole Diaz, Katrina Faulks, Mary Schramm and Ellen Brown. The business is located at 2775 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 1:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. For more information, call 928-758-4101 or visit https://total-health-clinic-of-chiropractic.business.site/.