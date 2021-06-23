Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bullhead City, AZ

New business

Mohave Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce helped commemorate the grand opening of Total Health Clinic of Chiropractic. Owner Sheila Barnett practices healing arts, which deal with the nervous system and its relationship to the spinal column and its interrelationship with other body systems. Among those attending, from left, are Marilyn Leisure, a representative for Congressman Gosar, Jeff Timm, David Raper, Jessica Tary, Eric Fox, Jon Connaughty, Amanda Wallace, owners Jacob and Sheila Barnett, Melody Dumouchel, Tania Fager-Zavala, Yvette Pursley, Chrissy Walla, Larry Tunforss, Kristi Zavala, Nicole Diaz, Katrina Faulks, Mary Schramm and Ellen Brown. The business is located at 2775 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 1:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. For more information, call 928-758-4101 or visit https://total-health-clinic-of-chiropractic.business.site/.

mohavedailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Brown
Person
Eric Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healing Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy