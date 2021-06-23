RuPaul Spills the Tea on Her Fav Fashion Moments Ahead of ‘All Stars’ Premiere

All Stars 6 starts with a bang, some bubbles, and lots of boobs…. We’ve had a quiet two months without any new Drag Race episodes (not counting Down Under, which has received its fair amount of criticism since it started in early May), and while summer here in Canada is looking like it will be more promising than last, it’s still not completely back to normal. So, with drag shows still not at their full and glorious capacity, we have been served some top tier, and socially distanced enterTAINTment for the summer with the arrival of All Stars 6. Ru promises for this season to be packed full of twists and turns, as well as “a game within a game”, whatever that means. I for one, am excited to see fan favourites back, back, back again for a second (or for some, third) shot at the crown. It’s the premiere episode, so it’s all about being re-introduced to our AS6 queens. Let’s get into it!